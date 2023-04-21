Farewell Pamela

By Glenn Wickman • 21 April 2023 • 9:10

Pamela (left) receiving her award by Alfaz council. Image by Alfaz Town Hall

THE expat world is in mourning this week over the loss of a true pillar of the community.

Pamela Dawson Tasker is a name that will undoubtedly be very familiar to many on the Costa Blanca. More than 40 years of tireless work with numerous charities and activism in local affairs, politics and journalism made her a ubiquitous presence at events and in the media since she moved to the area from London in 1980.

A proud Alfaz del Pi resident, her list of honours includes receiving a British Empire Medal in 2014 for her charity work and services to expats and an award by Alfaz Town Hall last year in recognition for her social work.

Pamela set up the Benidorm branch of the Royal British Legion and became the local president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, for whom she organised countless fundraising events over the years.

She also worked closely with the British Consulate on a wide range of issues directly affecting the expat community, wrote articles for the press and regularly appeared on local radio.