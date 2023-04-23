By Imran Khan • 23 April 2023 • 13:39

New EU ban increases fears of toilet roll shortages Image: Andrey Popov Shutterstock.com

Fears over shortages of toilet rolls after new EU ban on products that are linked to deforestation.

A new EU ban could result in shortages of toilet rolls as per a warning issued by business owners.

According to the Mirror on Sunday, April 23, the plan by the European Union to ban all products linked to deforestation could have a “gigantic effect” on the industry.

This was announced by Cheeky Panda owner Chris Forbes in a statement that said, “There will definitely be a squeeze on availability and we can expect the price of recycled tissue to rise as demand for alternatives increases.”

He stated that “businesses reliant on virgin pulp as raw material will struggle to make the changes in time”.

Forbes also added that “some of the major brands that produce these products would have to spend billions on an operational transformation to keep step with the new laws.”.

As per the new law in the EU, all companies trading in commodities including wood, coffee, soy, and cocoa, will be required to abide by strict processes to be able to trade with the block.

In the UK also, products linked to deforestation will be banned from being imported or exported to the EU.

However, despite fears by Forbes, another major producer Essity stated that they are “fully prepared for the new regulation”.

Essity, which produces toilet rolls under the brand called Velvet, Cushelle, and Tork brands said, “Essity fully supports any legislation designed to combat deforestation. We have a long history of working closely with our suppliers under strict requirements to ensure that all of our raw materials are sourced ethically and responsibly.”

The statement added, “For companies of Essity’s size, the new EU legislation will come into full effect in 2024 following a transition period that will enable organisations to adapt to any required changes in supply chain. We can say with absolute confidence that there will not be a shortage of toilet roll resulting from changes to EU laws.”

Vikki Makinson, the head of marketing and communications for tissue maker Accrol said, “We don’t anticipate paper supply shortages as a result of these regulations but potentially a surge in demand for FSC-certified, PEFC and other sustainably sourced stocks.”