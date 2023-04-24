By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 19:49
Active shooter reported at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma
UPDATE: At the time of writing, Rose State College posted another tweet saying that the shooter was now in police custody. According to bnonews.com, Midwest City Police Department has confirmed that one person was killed in the incident. No further information was available regarding their identity.
‼️ROSE ALERT: We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. The shooter is in custody and police are on scene. More updates to follow. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/UDDosM8l0S
— Rose State College (@RoseState) April 24, 2023
Police units are responding to reports of a suspected active shooter on the campus at Rose State College in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Two mobile alerts were received by students at 12.16pm local time and then another at 12:19pm with many of them posting it on social media.
The educational facility tweeted: “ROSE ALERT: We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus. Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available”.
Midwest City Police Department personnel are said to be at the scene conducting an investigation, as reported by fox3now.com.
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
