By Imran Khan • 24 April 2023 • 11:28

BREAKING: Man dies after being horrifically STABBED during street fight in Badalona, Spain

Police in Spain have started investigations following the death of a man who died after being stabbed during a fight in Badalona.

A 25-year-old man has died in Spain after he was stabbed during a fight in Badalona.

According to official reports cited by El Mundo on Monday, April 24, the Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating the death of a man who was stabbed during a fight in the Sant Antoni de Llefià neighbourhood of Badalona, in Barcelona province.

Police said that they are trying to find out the motive behind the dispute, as the officers are now searching for the main suspects who allegedly attacked the victim by stabbing him in the neck with a knife.

The attack reportedly took place at around 2.45 pm on Sunday, April 23, and the police received a tip-off that two men were fighting in the street.

Officers said that “When they arrived, the victim was seriously injured on the ground and was bleeding profusely”.

Emergency services were also rushed to the scene of the incident, as an ambulance from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) was rushed to the area.

The man was confirmed dead by the paramedics.

Shortly after, Xavier García Albiol, a member of the Popular Party in Spain, posted a photo of the street where at incident allegedly happened and said, “This midday a 25-year-old boy was killed in Llefià, his throat cut with a knife. Very concerned about the situation we are living in Badalona these last months”.

Este mediodía ha sido asesionado un chico de 25 años en Llefià al que le han cortado el cuello con una navaja. Muy preocupado por la situación que estamos viviendo en #Badalona estos últimos meses pic.twitter.com/hMJ5Xu2x1i — Xavier García Albiol (@Albiol_XG) April 23, 2023

The Criminal Investigation Division of the North Metropolitan Police Region (Mossos d’Esquadra) has begun investigations to catch the suspect.