By Chris King • 24 April 2023 • 18:23

Image of Tucker Carlson. Credit: Gage Skidmore - Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Television host Tucker Carlson has parted company with Fox News.

Tucker Carlson, the sometimes controversial television host on Fox News has reportedly left the network after spending almost 10 years with them. According to a statement issued by the network this Monday, April 24, he presented his final show last Friday 21.

‘FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st’, read the statement.

No indication had been given of any departure when Tucker wrapped up last Friday’s show and told viewers he would see them on Monday. It is not yet known if the network maybe fired him or if he resigned.

Until a permanent replacement can be found, it is believed that a variety of hots will fill Tucker’s vacant seat. He was one of the most-watched TV hosts in the US. His Tucker Carlson Tonight show regularly attracted around 3.5 million viewers making him a very hard act to follow.

Today’s news comes only five days after a mammoth $787 million settlement was reached between Fox and Dominion Voting Systems. A defamation lawsuit was dropped at the last minute, which probably saved Tucker Carlson, among others, from maybe having to testify in court as a witness in the case.

There has been no word about the presenter’s current contract situation with the media company. In 2020, Brian Stelter reported for CNN that Carlson’s salary was $10 million. It is unknown at this point whether his contract had ended or whether they might have to pay severance, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

It was reported online shortly after the news of Carlson’s departure that shares in Fox had already dropped by almost 5 per cent as a result.

