BREAKING: Three arrested after bomb squad descends on home in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 18:56

Three arrested after bomb squad descends on home in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

Two men and a woman were arrested in the West Midlands town of Sutton Coldfield after bomb squad experts allegedly discovered ‘explosives’.

Three people were arrested in the town of Sutton Coldfield in West Midlands this morning, Tuesday, April 25, after bomb squad units were deployed to a property. It has been reported that ‘suspicious items’ which could have been ‘explosives’ were discovered in the home at around 9am.

While experts from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted an examination of their find, the roads in the immediate vicinity were cordoned off and residents evacuated, according to dailymail.co.uk.

‘We’re currently at Poplar Avenue in Sutton Coldfield after the discovery of suspicious items at a property. Officers carried out a warrant just before 9am and found the items during a search of the house’, commented a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.

They continued: ‘As a precaution, we have evacuated a number of people from neighbouring properties while the items are examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team. Two men and a woman have been arrested while enquiries continue’.

He said: ‘We were told there had been explosives found inside and all the houses in the immediate area were evacuated by police to a nearby pub. There were police everywhere. I’m not sure what they have found in there but there were bomb squad robots and everything checking it out’, one witness told the news outlet, on conditions of anonymity.

‘It looked pretty serious but hopefully, it’s all just precautionary. They were saying everybody had to get out for their own safety. It was pretty scary’, they added.