BREAKING: Three arrested after bomb squad descends on home in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 18:56
Three arrested after bomb squad descends on home in Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands
Three people were arrested in the town of Sutton Coldfield in West Midlands this morning, Tuesday, April 25, after bomb squad units were deployed to a property. It has been reported that ‘suspicious items’ which could have been ‘explosives’ were discovered in the home at around 9am.
While experts from the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team conducted an examination of their find, the roads in the immediate vicinity were cordoned off and residents evacuated, according to dailymail.co.uk.
‘We’re currently at Poplar Avenue in Sutton Coldfield after the discovery of suspicious items at a property. Officers carried out a warrant just before 9am and found the items during a search of the house’, commented a spokesperson for West Midlands Police.
They continued: ‘As a precaution, we have evacuated a number of people from neighbouring properties while the items are examined by the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team. Two men and a woman have been arrested while enquiries continue’.
He said: ‘We were told there had been explosives found inside and all the houses in the immediate area were evacuated by police to a nearby pub. There were police everywhere. I’m not sure what they have found in there but there were bomb squad robots and everything checking it out’, one witness told the news outlet, on conditions of anonymity.
‘It looked pretty serious but hopefully, it’s all just precautionary. They were saying everybody had to get out for their own safety. It was pretty scary’, they added.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.