European Commission announces the process of joint gas purchases

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 17:26

Image of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com.

The process of joint gas purchases has been announced by the European Commission.

As announced by the European Commission (EC) this Tuesday, April 25, the EU is switching to joint gas purchases. Companies from the countries of the community will be able to leave applications on a special portal they explained.

“We are stronger when we act in unity and solidarity. Today, we are launching the first call for companies to buy gas at EU level. It is a key step to filling our gas storage for next winter and negotiating better prices with international partners”, read a statement from the EC.

According to Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, from April 25, companies can register their gas needs on the AggregateEU ​​platform.

“We are taking a major step towards joint purchasing of gas in the EU. From today, companies can register their gas purchase needs on the AggregateEU platform. We will pool our demand and use our collective bargaining power to improve prices for consumers”, she explained.

Earlier, the EC announced that it intended to launch the process of joint gas purchases by mid-April, and by the summer – to conclude the first contract for the purchase of gas at the EU level.