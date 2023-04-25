Police in Malaga to remove safes and key boxes around the city

By John Ensor • 25 April 2023 • 16:04
Key safes crackdown.
Credit: pxhere
Malaga has seen a growth in safes and key boxes cluttering up the city and has decided to take action.
As reported today Tuesday, April 25 in Malaga Hoy, Malaga City Council has decided to remove key boxes and safes often found outside tourist apartments.
In recent months Malaga has seen an increase in key boxes, containing keys that give access to rental tourist apartment homes.
Malaga City Council is planning to remove the devices that they claim are making improper use of public roads and street furniture in the city.
This action is being carried out after finding safes, key boxes and similar items in tourist flats that are a misuse of public spaces, as reported in a statement by the Consistory.
From next week, members of the Local Police and the Public Roads Inspectorate will carry out various raids and will proceed to file complaints at those points where they are detected.
They have also confirmed that, together with the municipal Operational Services, they will remove the key boxes.
The safes which contain the keys of tourist flats to gain access to holiday homes are multiplying like mushrooms in areas with the highest demand among tourists.
These miniature safes hang from railings or are installed on facades as a cheaper solution to provide flexible access to homes. The most commonly seen ones use a numerical code, similar to the ones usually used for lockers or suitcases.
When visitors return the keys, they are usually asked to be deposited in a mailbox or left inside the house, so that the person in charge of cleaning can return them to the box.
In this way, no one has to do the job of welcoming guests, reducing the cost of the service.
The average price of the safes is 20 euros. Thus, it is not unusual for them to multiply in streets such as Carretería and its surroundings, especially considering that in the Centro district, there are more than 4,800 tourist flats.
