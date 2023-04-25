South Africa to withdraw from the International Criminal Court hinting at Putin arrest warrant

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 17:51

Image of Cyril Ramaposa with Vladimir Putin in 2018. Credit: Wikipedia - By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0

Cyril Ramaposa, the President of South Africa, announced that his country will be withdrawing from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

South African President Cyril Ramaposa said this Tuesday, April 25, that the ruling African National Congress party (ANC) is going to withdraw the nation from the International Criminal Court (ICC), as reported by tass.ru.

According to Ramaposa, the corresponding decision was made against the background of the partiality of the international body. “The decision of the ANC to withdraw from the International Criminal Court is explained by the partiality of the ICC in relation to certain situations”, the President explained.

According to TASS, the implementation of such a step will require support from the South African Parliament. The news agency emphasised that the African National Congress party has the majority and had the opportunity to make a decision.

Previously, the media reported that the government of the Republic of South Africa was seeking legal advice ahead of the BRICS summit and was considering all options to avoid the execution of an ICC warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Naledi Pandor, the Foreign Minister of South Africa, announced on Friday, March 24, that the country’s government had already applied for a ‘legal opinion’ on the International Criminal Court arrest warrant that it issued for Vladimir Putin.