Tragedy on Paris Metro after passenger gets her coat trapped in the train’s automatic doors

By Chris King • 25 April 2023 • 16:45

Image of the Bel-Air Metro station in Paris. Credit: Google maps - Maciej Hudzik

A woman died on the Paris Metro after her coat got trapped in the automatic doors of a train carriage.

A tragic incident occurred on the Metro in the French capital of Paris when a woman died after her coat got trapped in the automatic doors of a train carriage.

The accident occurred as she was exiting the train but did not realise that her coat had become caught up in the doors as they closed behind her. As a result, when the train started moving, she was dragged along the platform and subsequently died.

Her death occurred last Saturday evening, April 22, at the Bel-Air metro stop in the 12th arrondissement, but it was only reported publicly today, Tuesday 25.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman tried to get off the train at the last moment, just as the carriage doors were closing. As it pulled out of the station, there would have been no indication in the train’s automatic system that there was a problem of any kind.

The deceased woman’s husband and son were with her on Saturday and were ‘extremely traumatised’ by what happened, according to her lawyer. He added that the family will file a complaint over the incident.

“It is the family’s heartfelt wish that the circumstances of the death be clarified and that the facts be clarified, possible shortcomings be revealed and, if necessary, responsibility be established”, he said.

RATP, the Paris region’s transport authority, said that the driver was in shock after the incident and: “was attended to by his manager and the fire brigade”, as reported by 20minutos.es.