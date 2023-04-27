Adoption festival success

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:14
Alfaz Mayor Vicente Arques visiting the festival. Image by Alfaz Town Hall
Organised every year by APPA animal welfare association in collaboration with Alfaz Town Hall, the event is aimed at boosting adoptions of dogs and cats currently living in shelters and care homes.
This year’s edition in the Parque de los Eucaliptos ended with more than a dozen dogs from different shelters throughout the district finding new homes.
Since the yearly adoption festival began, more than 80 dogs and cats have been successfully rehoused and numbers of volunteers to offer their houses and care homes have increased.
APPA (standing for Alfaz Association of Dog Owners) was founded in 2014 to fight against the abandonment and mistreatment of animals, and is currently led by Vanesa Pareja.
For more information and to contact APPA visit this website and follow ‘Appa protección animal’ on Facebook.
