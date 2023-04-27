Brexit again

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:45

Serena Farr has been a teacher in Mallorca for the last 10 years. Image by Oksana Kuzmina/Shutterstock

A BRITISH teacher has accused the regional Education department of discrimination due to her nationality.

Serena Farr currently works as an intern at the Official Language School in Palma and has been a resident in Spain since 1993.

For the last 10 years she has worked as a temporary English teacher at several public schools on the island, but claims that since 2021 the regional Education department has excluded her and another British teacher from the list of interns due to Brexit and the fact that she does not have Spanish nationality.

Ms Farr filed an initial appeal that was ignored by the Balearic Island authorities, prompting the teacher to raise the issue with the European Commission, which ruled in her favour and forced the regional government to rectify, as the Withdrawal Agreement entitles long-term British residents to maintain their employment rights despite no longer being European citizens.

Despite the victory, Educació is now reportedly preventing her from taking part in the stabilisation process for interim staff and denies her the option to take part in the competitive examination procedures, known in Spanish as oposiciones.