Marina extension ban

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:50
Councillor Josep Marí (right) during the official presentation of the Ports Plan. Image by the Balearic Islands Government
Mobility councillor Josep Marí explained that the new General Ports Plan is aimed at favouring public access to the sea and the nautical world “in an efficient and sustainable way”.
According to Sr Marí, the final document was agreed with the nautical sector and all administrations involved, and foresees the creation of temporary anchorage areas with low-impact buoys and the provision of a network of dry marinas, which will be integrated into their surroundings and located mainly in inland areas or close to existing harbours.
The new Plan was drawn up following a report by Balearic ports management body Ports IB, which carried out a study and diagnosis of the current nautical sector to “detect future needs and comply with the existing demand”, in the words of the councillor.
The general goal is to optimise existing installations without the need to build new ones.
