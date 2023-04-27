North American tourism up

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:19

Tourists in Benidorm’s Plaza Santa Ana. Image by Cktravels.com/Shutterstock

NORTH AMERICAN tourism is taking off in the Valencia region.

Nearly two per cent of all foreign visitors to the area in the first two weeks of April came from the United States, according to regional hotel union Hosbec.

Figures published by the association reveal that the Costa Blanca registered an average occupation rate of 75 per cent from April 1 to 15, with Benidorm faring slightly better with 79 per cent of rooms occupied.

In general, Hosbec has described the figures as “positive and nearing the activity levels from before the pandemic in 2019”, thanks largely to national tourism over Easter.

Of all the foreign visitors who landed in the region this month, Hosbec highlights the increasing number of travellers from the US, especially to Valencia and Alicante cities.

The association is calling for the creation of direct flights between the region and the States, insisting that “there is a demand for it” and that the lack of a direct connection places Valencia at a disadvantage compared to other tourism hotspots that do have one, such as Mallorca, Málaga or Tenerife.