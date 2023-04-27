Preventing massification on the Costa Blanca

By Glenn Wickman • 27 April 2023 • 15:24

Jávea’s Granadella bay. Image by MiniMoon Photo/Shutterstock

PAYING to park at bays in the Costa Blanca’s Marina Alta district is gaining ground as the preferred method to prevent overcrowding.

As reported recently by the Euro Weekly News, Benitachell council is the latest to introduce the measure at the Cala del Moraig at the beginning of April, with beach-goers now requested to pay €12 to leave their car but with residents exempt.

Jávea took the same step last year, with drivers charged €9 to access the Cala Granadella and Cala Portitxol – although over the summer the charge was not enforced as there was no company responsible for the service.

Jávea Mayor José Chulvi explains that this is not the only measure carried out over the last few years, with the council drawing up a Coastal Management plan to avoid tourist massification.

This has included regulating noise in the sea to prevent boats from using large speakers and negotiating solutions with the companies offering kayaks for hire, which have increased from six to 18 over just one year, to guarantee a balance between tourism and environmental conservation.