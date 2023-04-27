BREAKING: 19-year-old dies in Spain after being run over by train  Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1973

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Food; 3 Dawn; 4 Nick; 5 Kelp; 6 Pool; 7 Less; 8 Scut; 9 Tent; 10 Trio; 11 Onus; 12 Sail; 13 Lewd; 14 Dime; 15 Edit; 16 Twin. SWINDON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Falsetto; 2 Zenith; 3 Gout; 4 Sir John Falstaff; 5 A mushroom; 6 Lord Raglan; 7 Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet; 8 Oliver Reed; 9 Lager; 10 The X-Files.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 First-class; 7 Pains; 8 Refusal; 10 Landlady; 11 Zinc; 13 Cooler; 15 Shanty; 17 Nods; 18 Left over; 21 Strides; 22 Erica; 23 In bad taste.
Down: 1 Feign; 2 Resolved; 3 Tirade; 4 Left; 5 Session; 6 Applicants; 9 Lucky break; 12 Chatters; 14 Old iron; 16 Tea-set; 19 Voice; 20 Idea.

QUICK

Across: 1 Magma; 6 Apace; 9 Intrude; 10 Coast; 11 Venus; 12 Queer; 13 Bear out; 15 Joe; 17 I-spy; 18 Ascend; 19 Belle; 20 Trojan; 22 Fete; 24 Hen; 25 Cumulus; 26 Charm; 27 Baird; 28 Ebony; 29 Oatmeal; 30 Crowd; 31 Reins.
Down: 2 Adores; 3 Misery; 4 Ant; 5 Grout; 6 Adverse; 7 Peer; 8 Coupon; 12 Queen; 13 Birth; 14 Apron; 15 Jewel; 16 Edges; 18 Album; 19 Baghdad; 21 Repair; 22 Fumble; 23 Turn in; 25 Cramp; 26 Crow; 28 Ear.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cuernos, 5 Molar, 8 Japan, 9 Otra vez, 10 Sudeste, 11 Salon, 12 Moscas, 14 Morder, 17 Esnob, 19 Incense, 22 Invalid, 23 State, 24 Goles, 25 Sparkle.
Down: 1 Cejas, 2 Espadas, 3 Niños, 4 Shores, 5 Marisco, 6 Level, 7 Razonar, 12 Meeting, 13 Arboles, 15 Denmark, 16 Viudas, 18 Novel, 20 Casta, 21 Elepé.

NONAGRAM

alec, aril, carl, caul, ceil, clue, curl, earl, evil, hail, hale, haul, heal, hula, hurl, lace, laic, lair, lave, lech, leva, liar, lice, lieu, lira, lire, live, lure, rail, rale, real, rial, riel, rile, rule, vail, vale, veal, veil, vela, vial, vile, alive, calve, cavil, chela, chile, churl, clave, clear, cruel, haler, halve, hilar, lacer, larch, laver, leach, liver, livre, lucre, lurch, ravel, relic, rival, ulcer, uveal, value, velar, viler, viral, archil, claver, eclair, hailer, hauler, lacier, uracil, valuer, auricle, caviler, chervil, clavier, haulier, VEHICULAR

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

