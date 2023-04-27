Puzzle Solutions Edition 1973

By Marcos • 27 April 2023 • 10:05

WORD SPIRAL

1 Chef; 2 Food; 3 Dawn; 4 Nick; 5 Kelp; 6 Pool; 7 Less; 8 Scut; 9 Tent; 10 Trio; 11 Onus; 12 Sail; 13 Lewd; 14 Dime; 15 Edit; 16 Twin. SWINDON

QUICK QUIZ

1 Falsetto; 2 Zenith; 3 Gout; 4 Sir John Falstaff; 5 A mushroom; 6 Lord Raglan; 7 Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet; 8 Oliver Reed; 9 Lager; 10 The X-Files.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 First-class; 7 Pains; 8 Refusal; 10 Landlady; 11 Zinc; 13 Cooler; 15 Shanty; 17 Nods; 18 Left over; 21 Strides; 22 Erica; 23 In bad taste.

Down: 1 Feign; 2 Resolved; 3 Tirade; 4 Left; 5 Session; 6 Applicants; 9 Lucky break; 12 Chatters; 14 Old iron; 16 Tea-set; 19 Voice; 20 Idea.

QUICK

Across: 1 Magma; 6 Apace; 9 Intrude; 10 Coast; 11 Venus; 12 Queer; 13 Bear out; 15 Joe; 17 I-spy; 18 Ascend; 19 Belle; 20 Trojan; 22 Fete; 24 Hen; 25 Cumulus; 26 Charm; 27 Baird; 28 Ebony; 29 Oatmeal; 30 Crowd; 31 Reins.

Down: 2 Adores; 3 Misery; 4 Ant; 5 Grout; 6 Adverse; 7 Peer; 8 Coupon; 12 Queen; 13 Birth; 14 Apron; 15 Jewel; 16 Edges; 18 Album; 19 Baghdad; 21 Repair; 22 Fumble; 23 Turn in; 25 Cramp; 26 Crow; 28 Ear.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Cuernos, 5 Molar, 8 Japan, 9 Otra vez, 10 Sudeste, 11 Salon, 12 Moscas, 14 Morder, 17 Esnob, 19 Incense, 22 Invalid, 23 State, 24 Goles, 25 Sparkle.

Down: 1 Cejas, 2 Espadas, 3 Niños, 4 Shores, 5 Marisco, 6 Level, 7 Razonar, 12 Meeting, 13 Arboles, 15 Denmark, 16 Viudas, 18 Novel, 20 Casta, 21 Elepé.

NONAGRAM

alec, aril, carl, caul, ceil, clue, curl, earl, evil, hail, hale, haul, heal, hula, hurl, lace, laic, lair, lave, lech, leva, liar, lice, lieu, lira, lire, live, lure, rail, rale, real, rial, riel, rile, rule, vail, vale, veal, veil, vela, vial, vile, alive, calve, cavil, chela, chile, churl, clave, clear, cruel, haler, halve, hilar, lacer, larch, laver, leach, liver, livre, lucre, lurch, ravel, relic, rival, ulcer, uveal, value, velar, viler, viral, archil, claver, eclair, hailer, hauler, lacier, uracil, valuer, auricle, caviler, chervil, clavier, haulier, VEHICULAR

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE