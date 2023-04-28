By Julia Cameron • 28 April 2023 • 8:30
UK amongst least racist countries says survey.
Credit:paulohabreuf
The study investigates the level of racism in 24 countries as part of the World Values Survey (WVS) including the UK.
The results revealed that people in the UK were some of the least racist with only a small percentage of Britons saying they would feel uncomfortable living next door to someone of a different race.
The countries with the highest prejudices against foreigners were Iran and Russia which were ranked with 42 per cent and 32 per cent.
Spain stands at number 14 in the list with 13 per cent and the UK is number 21 in the list with 5 per cent. The countries with the least prejudice are Brazil and Sweden with 3 per cent.
The countries were also listed based on how many people did not want to live next door to a person from a different race. Again, Iran with 28 per cent was top with Spain listed at number 11 with 13 per cent and the UK at number 22 with 2 per cent. Again, the least racist was Brazil and Sweden with 1 per cent.
However, these finding conflict with recent research carried out by the universities of St Andrews, King’s College and Manchester. Their survey found that one in three people from a minority group have experienced racially motivated physical or verbal abuse.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
