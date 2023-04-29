Body of 69-year-old man found in irrigation ditch next to GR-4300 road in Los Guájares, Granada

By Chris King • 29 April 2023 • 19:07
Image of Los Guajares in Granada.
Credit: Google maps - Jose Mancilla Jimenez
According to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, the body of a 69-year-old man was found dead inside an irrigation ditch at the side of the road this morning, Saturday, April 29, in the Granada municipality of Los Guájares.
A member of the public alerted the coordination centre at around 11:15am. He informed the operator that he had found the body of a person inside an irrigation ditch near the GR-4300 road at the exit of the town, next to Calle Doctor Alcántara.
112 immediately deployed Motril Fire Brigade to the location along with an ambulance belonging to the 061 Health Emergencies Centre. Guardia Civil patrols were also dispatched.
On arrival, the medical team verified that there was nothing they could do to help the man and he was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene. The relevant judicial protocols have been initiated by the Guardia Civil to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
