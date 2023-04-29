Shiba Inu (SHIB) Holders Are Diversifying Into This Revolutionary New Crypto Project for 3500% Gains

By Guest Writer • 29 April 2023 • 11:15

Widely regarded as the biggest meme coin in the market, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has had a rocky path in 2023 after blowing up exponentially in 2021. And, due to the increasing volatility of the coin, holders have been looking to a new revolutionary DeFi crypto project that is expected to grow 35x in the next six months, predicted to deliver a 100x increase once it’s listed on exchanges.

What is Shiba Inu?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a decentralised cryptocurrency that can be used for peer-to-peer digital payments and a payment method for businesses that support it. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was created in August 2020 by an anonymous individual or group simply known as “Ryoshi.”

Over the years, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin has gained market attention due to its cute logo of a Shiba Inu dog and tweets made by people like Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

What makes the Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform unique is its goal of expanding the movement by integrating the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community into the NFT market.

To increase the Shiba Inu (SHIB) market value, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) platform has increased the frequency of token burns, burning roughly over one billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens since October 2022.

What Is the Project Shiba Inu Holders Are Switching To?

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows no concrete signs of more stable performance, its holders are turning to Collateral Network (COLT) for more reliable, long-term gains. Namely, this new innovative DeFi project enables borrowers to quickly liquidate high-value physical assets on the blockchain, like cars, collectibles, and jewelry.

To get the funds they need, borrowers send their physical assets to Collateral Network (COLT), where the team uses AI to value the asset and generate fair lending rates accurately. Additionally, Collateral Network (COLT) mints an NFT of the asset, which it then fractionalizes into smaller pieces to enable more lenders to fund the loan and receive weekly payments in return.

Collateral Network (COLT) is currently in its presale and is attracting investors left and right with the recent 40% surge in Collateral Network (COLT) price. And, to make it an even more attractive project, experts believe that the Collateral Network (COLT) could deliver 3500% returns before its presale ends, outperforming Shiba Inu and most of the crypto market along the way.

Why Is the Collateral Network (Colt) Expected to Deliver 3500% Gains?

Collateral Network (COLT) provides many exclusive benefits investors cannot get with traditional crowdlending platforms. Some of them are listed below.

Passive Income: Investors can get fixed passive income weekly by lending money to borrowers.

Liquidity: Each NFT is 100% asset-backed, and the asset is stored in a highly secured vault.

Security: If a borrower defaults on a loan, investors can recover their funds via online private auctions that COLT holds, where it sells the distressed asset.

Privacy: Borrowing via Collateral Network (COLT) doesn’t affect the borrower’s credit file.

Conclusion

As one of the most promising crypto projects, Collateral Network (COLT) is forecasted to grow 3500% before its presale ends, outperforming most competitors. And, with its doxed team, fully-audited token, and long-term goals, Collateral Network (COLT) is positioning itself at the top of every investor’s list.

Discover more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Presale: https://app.collateralnetwork.io/register

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido