By Betty Henderson • 02 May 2023 • 12:00
Ready to make history: The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have their final inspection before heading to the UK for the Coronation.
Photo credit: gov.uk
The group participating in the Coronation is made up of 14 soldiers from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, led by Captain Alvarez. They have rehearsed extensively in the UK, alongside other members of the British military and Commonwealth partners, to ensure that they are fully prepared for the procession.
MOD Gibraltar is proud to contribute to the Coronation, representing not only the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and British Forces Gibraltar, but also the people of Gibraltar. This is not the first time that soldiers from Gibraltar have taken part in such an event, with the Gibraltar Defence Force having participated in the Coronation of HM Queen Elizabeth II back in 1953.
Colonel Matthew Moore, Commanding Officer of the RG, said, “We are deeply honoured to take part in this historic event. Soldiers from our forebear Regiment, the Gibraltar Defence Force, took part in the Coronation in 1953, and it therefore allows serving members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment to carry on this time-honoured tradition”.
He added “I am confident that our officers and soldiers will perform this duty with great pride and to the highest standards, both at the Coronation in London and the events here in Gibraltar”.
One soldier taking part, Private Griffin, added, “It has been a massive privilege as this will be the first Coronation of my generation. It is a privilege to be selected by my Company to represent the Regiment in the UK.”
The Coronation is a significant event in British history, and it will be marked in Gibraltar with a Royal Gun salute of 21 rounds, while street parties will take place to celebrate the day.
As the Royal Gibraltar Regiment prepares to participate in this historic event, they carry with them the pride and support of the people of Gibraltar.
The Regiment has a long and distinguished history of serving the Crown, and this is yet another example of their dedication to duty and service to their country.
