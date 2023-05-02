How does Shiba Inu & Big Eyes Coin fit in with the future of the Crypto Industry?

By Guest Writer • 02 May 2023 • 11:30

The cryptocurrency industry has witnessed an impressive performance by Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has caught the attention of crypto investors and traders.

As a result, investors are closely monitoring the meme coin market. This article aims to analyse the potential of Shiba Inu and its implications for new cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Shiba Inu – The Meme Coin Phenomenon

Shiba Inu, often referred to as the “Dogecoin Killer,” is a meme-based cryptocurrency that gained popularity due to its cute and playful branding. It was launched in 2020 as an experiment and gained significant attention due to its low price and high supply. Shiba Inu aims to be a decentralised community-driven cryptocurrency, with a focus on building a strong ecosystem and utility.

Shiba Inu’s success can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, its strong community following and active engagement in various social media platforms, including Reddit and Twitter, have helped in creating hype and driving demand. The strong support from meme coin lovers and investors has contributed to its rise in value. Additionally, the recent surge in demand for meme coins during the “meme coin season” and “alt season” has also benefited Shiba Inu, as it has been positioned as a potential rival to Dogecoin.

Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s utility has also played a significant role in its success. ShibaSwap, a decentralised exchange launched by the Shiba Inu community, offers various features like yield farming, staking, and swapping, which has increased the overall utility of SHIB. The recent announcement of its upcoming NFT platform, ShibaSwap Art, has also created a buzz in the crypto space, further increasing its potential.

Big Eyes Coin – The next challenger?

Big Eyes Coin is a relatively new meme-based cryptocurrency that has gained attention for its unique approach to meme coin utility. Big Eyes Coin aims to leverage the power of the community to create a decentralised ecosystem that offers efficient and fast transactions.

Big Eyes Coin’s approach to meme coin utility sets it apart from other meme coins in the market. 5% of all tokens will be set aside for charitable purposes, primarily for saving the ocean.

Furthermore, Big Eyes Coin has also announced that its presale is scheduled to conclude on June 3, 2023. This creates a sense of urgency for meme coin lovers and investors, as they may want to take advantage of the early bird privilege and join the project before it gains more momentum.

The Future of the Crypto Industry

The success of Shiba Inu and the emergence of Big Eyes Coin highlight the potential of meme coins in the crypto industry. The increasing demand for meme coins, driven by the hype and excitement generated by their communities, presents opportunities for new projects to gain traction and challenge established players like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

However, it’s important to note that the crypto industry is highly speculative and volatile, and investing in meme coins comes with a fair share of risk.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

