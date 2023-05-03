Stags wanted to play human Pokémon in Benidorm

By Guest Writer • 03 May 2023 • 17:19

Cosplay yes, dwarf in Pikachu costume no! Credit: Cage Skidmore CC

A GROUP of stags tried paying a dwarf to dress up as a tiny Pokémon character – so their mate could ‘catch him’ with a big ball.

The surreal stunt was one of several bizarre requests fielded by staff at Britain’s biggest stag and hen party provider, Last Night of Freedom.

The firm revealed that the pranksters wanted to dress the dwarf up as Pikachu – a short, chubby rodent Pokémon – and have him be chased through the streets of Benidorm during a boozy trip to the Spanish resort.

“The groom was going to be dressed as the main character, Ash, and the group wanted to see if we could catch the dwarf as if he was a real Pokémon,” said Matt Mavir, Managing Director of Last Night of Freedom.

“I’m not sure what the plan was if they did, but unfortunately it was a no-go.”

According to Matt, the vast majority of customers want to keep it simple by booking traditional activities like go-karting, beer bikes and bar crawls.

However, a growing demand for quirkier activities in recent years has seen demand for leftfield pastimes to rocket.

“In Europe, we now offer everything from mud wrestling to flying a fighter jet,” added the businessman.

“I think that’s made customers more confident about approaching us to see if we can fulfil an unusual request.

In the past we’ve had everything from grannies wanting a Gary Barlow impersonator to a group of stags asking if we could charter a submarine for them, and no matter what the idea is, if we can make it happen, then we will go above and beyond to pull it off.”