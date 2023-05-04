By Julia Cameron • 04 May 2023 • 9:25

BREAKING: Singer Linda Lewis dead

The Singer-songwriter Linda Lewis has died at the age of 72 her family has announced.

Linda was a British musician famous for her five-octave vocal range. She provided backing vocals for stars such as Rod Stewart and David Bowie.

In the 70s she enjoyed chart success with songs like Rock-A-Doodle-Doo and a disco cover of the ShoopShoop song, It’s in His Kiss.

She was born Linda Ann Fredericks in West Ham and went to stage school which led to non-speaking roles in the British film “A Taste of Honey” in 1961 and as a screaming Beatles fan in their film A Hard Day’s Night in 1964.

She taught herself to play guitar and keyboards and was a performer at the very first Glastonbury Festival in 1970.

Ms Lewis worked with David Bowie on the Aladdin Sane album, but she also worked with artists like Joan Armatrading, Cat Stevens and Jamiroquai.

Her death was announced on social media by her sister, Dee Lewis Clay who said her: “beloved beautiful sister” had passed away at home and she described the death as “heart-breaking.”

Midge Ure wrote on Twitter: “Really sad to hear this. I had a massive crush on Linda Lewis.”

“Not a little girl anymore (the track from her 1975 album) was a great song and beautifully sung by her.”

Mike Scott who is the frontman of the Scottish band The Waterboys appeared earlier this year on the James Whale Unleashed show where he performed an acoustic version of Rock-A-Doodle-Doo.

James Wale said he was: “so sad to hear” the news of her death.