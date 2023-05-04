By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 May 2023 • 10:46

Travel insurance

May I suggest that Gwendoline Ottley contract Staysure Insurance as they have no upper age limit.

We have used them for many years and many trips around the World and find them excellent

Terry y Shirley

Travel insurance

In reply to your correspondent Gwendoline Ottley in edition April 27 to May 3, re lack of travel insurance for older expats, can I say that we have the same problem. My partner is almost 90 and is probably fitter than most 60-year-olds in that there is nothing whatsoever wrong with him. Like Gwendoline, we like to travel, but contact insurance companies and they don’t ask anything about health, just your age. This is not fair, I wish some of them would realise this.

Last Christmas and New Year, we went on a Caribbean cruise, the only way to do this was to book through a British travel agent (but their office is in la zenia) and because there is nothing wrong with us, we were able to take advantage of their insurance for 139 euros each (+35 for COVID cover). This compared with the £1400 pounds wanted by another company. We have never claimed in 50 years of use.

We want to take a Danube cruise next spring, which was cancelled twice due to COVID, but it will depend on whether or not we can get insurance. Companies are missing a trick here.

So no help to the lady, but she has a lot of sympathy. We would like to know if she does eventually manage to get covered.

Diana Wiltshire and Patrice Satur

Bull dies

I read about the fighting bull that plunged to its death from a bridge during the Bou de les Penyes festivities in Ontinyent, Valencia. This is extreme animal cruelty. These people are of no benefit to this plant. They’re relics of a medieval mindset. Pure evil at work here. They bring shame on their country. It needs to stop.

Deborah Hall

Housing market

Spain has more space and a diverse landscape, however, one point to highlight is if the 90-day rule is not addressed, this will have a significant impact on tourism and potential home ownership with properties tied to service charges. Time will tell…

Mark

Stars in Barcelona

After seeing that the Obamas and Steven Spielberg and his wife were spotted in Barcelona, does Spain want these Warmongers in the country? Is Spain a bit white for the Obamas? Just saying this because of Michelle complaining. Have we forgiven Obama for forcing USA nuke ships in our harbours? Obama go home.

Michael Fisher