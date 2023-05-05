By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 10:39

DGT concerned about number of road deaths. Credit: https://healthydeskdweller.com/roasted-chickpeas-recipe-snack-work-craving-salty-crunchy-foods//Pixabay.com

Police are concerned about the number of deaths due to leaving the road.

In April there were 93 fatal traffic accidents in which 107 people died reported the DGT.

As long-haul and short journeys are due throughout the summer months there is worry over road deaths which increased during the month of April.

This month has seen 38.9 million long-distance journeys compared to 37.6 million in April 2022. This represents an increase of 3.6 per cent.

Out of the 107 fatalities, more than half have been due to the vehicle leaving the road in a type of accident which only has one vehicle involved. It is reported that fifty-nine people died in this type of accident. Forty-three of the fatalities were on conventional roads while the other sixteen were on high-capacity roads.

Thirteen of the people killed were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The deaths caused by leaving the road are mainly involving motorcyclists and cars, rather than vans or lorries.

But those killed by collisions, there were thirty last year and pedestrian collisions of which five people were killed have decreased since last year.

The greatest increase in road deaths has been in the autonomous communities of Valencia and Murcia, while the communities of Castilla and Leon have been the region that has reduced the accident rate with eight fewer deaths than in 2022.

Andalucía has also decreased its fatality rate. In 2022 there were nineteen fatalities on the road at this time, this year there have been fifteen.