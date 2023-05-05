By Julia Cameron • 05 May 2023 • 10:39
DGT concerned about number of road deaths.
Credit: https://healthydeskdweller.com/roasted-chickpeas-recipe-snack-work-craving-salty-crunchy-foods//Pixabay.com
In April there were 93 fatal traffic accidents in which 107 people died reported the DGT.
As long-haul and short journeys are due throughout the summer months there is worry over road deaths which increased during the month of April.
This month has seen 38.9 million long-distance journeys compared to 37.6 million in April 2022. This represents an increase of 3.6 per cent.
Out of the 107 fatalities, more than half have been due to the vehicle leaving the road in a type of accident which only has one vehicle involved. It is reported that fifty-nine people died in this type of accident. Forty-three of the fatalities were on conventional roads while the other sixteen were on high-capacity roads.
Thirteen of the people killed were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
The deaths caused by leaving the road are mainly involving motorcyclists and cars, rather than vans or lorries.
But those killed by collisions, there were thirty last year and pedestrian collisions of which five people were killed have decreased since last year.
The greatest increase in road deaths has been in the autonomous communities of Valencia and Murcia, while the communities of Castilla and Leon have been the region that has reduced the accident rate with eight fewer deaths than in 2022.
Andalucía has also decreased its fatality rate. In 2022 there were nineteen fatalities on the road at this time, this year there have been fifteen.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.