Collateral Network (COLT) thrives in presale while Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) nosedive

The cryptocurrency space is a dynamic market, full of regular happenings thrown up by a collection of intense and diverse projects. Established coins like Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) might be going through a rough patch, but a newcomer in the form of Collateral Network (COLT) is set to take the crypto industry by storm with its projected 35x returns by the end of its presale phase.

Collateral Network (COLT) flourishes in Presale

Collateral Network (COLT) was created to revolutionise the crowdlending industry by introducing asset-supported lending in the cryptocurrency space.

As a Web3 project, Collateral Network (COLT) allows borrowers to easily access funds by using their physical assets (fine art, expensive wine, automobiles) as collateral. Therefore, borrowers don’t need to go through the extensive credit checks associated with traditional institutions.

Collateral Network (COLT) mints assets into NFTs and then fractionalises them. This enables multiple lenders to fund a loan, in exchange for passive income. Borrowers use the funds from the lenders and repay with interest to retrieve their asset once the loan is paid off. Collateral Network (COLT) also affords users the opportunity to earn additional passive income while staking their COLT tokens.

Officially, the Collateral Network (COLT) token is COLT, which is still in presale. One COLT token is currently priced at $0.014 and is predicted to reach $0.35 once released on major exchanges.

The 3500% growth projection for Collateral Network (COLT) in 2023 has continued to attract several investors who intend to take advantage of its expected unprecedented growth. This has led to its inspiring growth in the Collateral Network (COLT) presale.

Solana (SOL) has dipped in value

Solana (SOL) was launched in 2020 with a design to enable the creation of decentralised applications (dApps). Solana (SOL) is an efficient open-source project that uses blockchain technology’s permission-less nature to offer DeFi (decentralised finance) solutions.

Solana (SOL) aims to serve individual and enterprise clients while running low transactional costs without compromising promptness of processing and ensuring scalability.

At the time of writing, the Solana (SOL) market price has dipped 2.01% over the last 24 hours to $22.08. Solana (SOL) is also presently in the 10th position on the CoinMarketCap Coin value ranking. This is in variance to its 7th position in July 2021.

Many factors, general and internal, have contributed to this dip in the Solana (SOL) value rankings. The Solana (SOL) market cap stands at $8,658,159,313 and its 24-hour trading volume has fallen to $576,626,333, a 3.65% dip.

Uniswap (UNI) is not looking attractive for investors

Uniswap (UNI) is globally recognised as a decentralised crypto trading protocol that was part of the pioneers in supporting DeFi (Decentralised Finance) token trading. As a DeFi sensational project, it boasts of a popular DeFi Trading exchange, also known as Uniswap (UNI), and a token known as UNI. Recently, the mobile wallet was launched on Uniswap (UNI) to promote accessibility to users’ assets.

At the time of writing, the price of Uniswap (UNI) is $5.72, down by 3.30% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the Uniswap (UNI) 24-hr trading volume is $94,296,985, current CoinMarketCap ranking is 20th and live Uniswap (UNI) market cap is $3,302,207,899.

In recent days, the Uniswap (UNI) market performance has not been the best and could be in a vulnerable position, given that investors are currently dispersing to projects that show brighter prospects.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

