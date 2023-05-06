By Imran Khan • 06 May 2023 • 20:46

Professional base jumper Álex Villar falls to his death in Spain Photo by Twitter Alex Villar

The 34-year-old athlete died after falling to his death while participating in a competition at Punta Calva, Huesca.

Famous base jumper Álex Villar has died at the age of 34 after he jumped off a cliff in Punta Clava, located within the Huesca municipality of Plan.

According to 20Minutes on Saturday, May 6, Villar, who is a native of Huesca, in Aragon, died while he was participating in a completion at Punta Calva.

Official reports state that the accident happened during a jump, when he faced problems with his equipment, while he was competing. Villar then died after he plunged into the Chistau Valley.

Shortly after, the Boltaña Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) received the notice at around 10.30 am on Friday, May 5, and activated the operation to locate and rescue him.

They immediately informed central 062 of the Guardia Civil of Huesca about the accident, and a helicopter from the Guardia Civil of the Aragon Zone was dispatched with GREIM from Boltaña and a doctor from the 061.

The rescue officials flew the helicopter around the area until Villar´s body was located.

After giving notice to the judicial authority, GREIM proceeded to remove the body and transfer it by Civil Guard helicopter to the Boltaña helipad. From there the body was sent for funeral services to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of the Huesca Provincial Hospital.

The reasons that lead the accident are under investigation.

Villar was a paragliding, skydiving, and base-jumping instructor. He started skydiving in 2013 and had experience with more than 2,000 plane jumps.

A year later he started speed flying and paragliding, followed by base jumping in 2015, where he accumulated more than 1,000 jumps.