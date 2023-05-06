Quandary continues over whether best to eat breakfast or skip it

BREAKING: Tiger Woods accused by ex-girlfriend of sexual harassment Close
By Linda Hall • 06 May 2023 • 16:44

BREAKFAST: Ideally, eat what works best for you Photo credit: Pexels/Mart Productions

IS breakfast really that important?

While the debate continues as to whether it the best start to the day or can be skipped, Alice H. Lichtenstein, a US professor of Nutrition Science, stressed that it was important not to get hung up on amounts and calorie counts.

Nutrient needs depended on weight, age, activity levels and health conditions, she said.

You should focus on what you enjoy, what gives you energy and makes you feel full.

“We’ve tried giving people formulas,” she said, “but if you look at dietary patterns and scores, we don’t always do so well as far as diet quality goes.”

“What’s the ideal breakfast?” Dr. Lichtenstein asked. “It’s whatever makes your body work best,” she declared.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

