By Betty Henderson • 06 May 2023 • 14:16

Jasmine has been found safe and well thanks to the efforts of the community. Photo credit: Paul Dale (via Facebook)

JASMINE, an elderly British woman who went missing during a solo trip through Spain and Portugal in her motorhome has been found safe and well thanks to an incredible social media campaign directed by her son, Paul Dale.

After releasing a call for help in finding his mother who had been reported missing on Thursday, May 5, Paul announced that a French gentleman spotted her safe and sound on Friday, May 6 in a Facebook post.

It turns out that Jasmine had been travelling through extremely rural areas near to Velez-Malaga, which meant that she didn’t have any phone signal.

Jasmine , who is in her early 70s, is on a solo motorhome trip through Spain and Portugal, and her concerned son had raised the alarm with local authorities and the British Consulate in Malaga after failing to have any contact with his mother since she posted on Facebook on a site in Velez-Malaga on Sunday, April 30.

Jasmine’s family is overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible response and assistance they received from the community after reporting her missing.

They expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a role in finding her, with members of the public also taking to Facebook to express their relief. Without the support and efforts of all those involved, this swift resolution to the situation would not have happened.

Prior to finding Jasmine, social media had helped the family to find out information about her last whereabouts including that she was likely heading towards Granada.

Jasmine herself also commented on the post writing, “Thank you all for your concern, I am so sorry to have caused so much worry. I have been travelling through mountains and staying on very rural sites so have had no phone signal for 5 days and did not realise that it would cause so much worry xxxxxx”

Her family also said they are looking into options including a tracker to be sure of their mother and grandmother’s safety during her trip, and many members of the public have shared their thoughts on which system is best.