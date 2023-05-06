Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) remain popular, while Collateral Network (COLT) presale witnesses outstanding demand

By Guest Writer • 06 May 2023 • 9:50

Most cryptocurrencies such as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are gradually recovering from a tumultuous 2022. While Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are still popular, Collateral Network (COLT) is a new project that is gaining global attention as it has seen a 40% increase in price during its presale phase.

Is Solana (SOL) a good investment?

Solana (SOL) is an excellent smart contracts platform that is fast and cost-effective. Many developers choose Solana (SOL) to build DeFi applications. Since its launch, Solana (SOL) has proven to be more efficient than its competitors. As a result, Solana (SOL) has remained popular among developers and investors.

The Solana (SOL) token is used for peer-to-peer payments and to incentivise validators on the network. As of press time, Solana (SOL) is trading at $24.37, which is a 21.57% price increase in the past seven days.

Will Dogecoin (DOGE) ever go back up?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the most popular meme coin and also the largest by market capitalisation. Interestingly, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been among the top 10 ranked cryptocurrencies for the longest time. Although Dogecoin (DOGE) was initially created to be a joke, the Dogecoin (DOGE) community has grown exponentially over the years.

Even billionaires like Elon Musk support Dogecoin (DOGE) as their favourite. Currently, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading at $0.089, a 10.35% increase in the past seven days. Rumour has it that Dogecoin (DOGE) may soon fade as its developers have not bothered to make any improvements on the network ever since.

So, investors are seeking new projects with an impressive growth curve like Collateral Network (COLT).

Collateral Network (COLT): The industry-disrupting crowdlending titan

For decades, users of traditional lending institutions have faced various hurdles that result in lengthy wait times, regulatory restrictions, limits on collateral and high interest rates. But as the lending industry continues to grow, so too does the ingenuity of the crypto market – and Collateral Network (COLT) is the platform that aims to bring both together.

Collateral Network (COLT) utilises NFTs that are 100% backed by borrowers’ assets to issue loans. In other words, borrowers can use real-world assets like real estate, jewellery, collectibles, etc., as collateral for loans. The platform utilises state of the art AI that authenticates and values borrowers’ physical assets and then mints NFTs to represent them.

Additionally, the platform fractionalizes these NFTs so that multiple lenders from around the world can fund loans quickly and effectively. In return, lenders obtain a fixed interest rate for their funds. It’s a win-win for all. Also, borrowers’ assets are kept in a secure vault and returned to them when they pay back the loans, and the NFTs minted initially are burned.

This is how Collateral Network (COLT) is transforming the lending industry, and experts predict that the price of the system’s native COLT token will pump by 3500% due to the industry-defining use cases of the project. Investors can get in now and buy the COLT token at a discounted price of $0.014 from the ongoing public presale.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

