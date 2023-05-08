By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 10:02

Who is the Hollywood megastar who hasn't been seen for 450 days?. Credit: Raventhorne/Pixabay.com

Concerns are growing for the health of a popular Hollywood actor who hasn’t been seen for more than a year.

According to friends Clint Eastwood hasn’t been seen in public for more than 450 days that means the 92-year-old has been out of the public eye for more than a year and there are concerns over his health.

Later this month he is due to celebrate his 93rd birthday and he also has work projects in the pipeline. He is to begin shooting a thriller called Juror No 2 which is meant to be his last film in what has been a long and successful career.

The film features Warm Bodies star Nicholas Hoult, 33 and Toni Collette, 50 as well as himself. The thriller is meant to start filming next month but because Clint Eastwood hasn’t been seen there are doubts that he is fit enough to work.

He is a private person personally, but a source told Radar Online “Clint has always enjoyed great health and been vital and active despite his advancing age, but the fact that he hasn’t been around as much lately has a lot of people in Hollywood worried about him.”

“It’s hard to imagine him in anything other than fine form, but Father Time catches up to all of us.”

The source also said: “He (Clint) wants to do this movie as a swan song and go out in a blazing sunset, but he said the actor wasn’t pleased with the lack of popularity of his last film. Cry Macho was a modern-day western starring Eastwood himself. It was released in 2021 but received a lukewarm response from cinema-goers.