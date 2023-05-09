By Max Greenhalgh • 09 May 2023 • 11:59

AI could control humans warning as Apple co-founder calls for regulation Image Credit: Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak has called for regulation on the use of AI.

AI refers to computer systems that can do tasks that would normally require human intelligence.

One such programme, GPT-4 can hold a conversation like a human, compose songs and summarise lengthy documents.

“AI is so intelligent it’s open to the bad players, the ones that want to trick you about who they are,” Wozniak told the BBC.

He continued: “A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI.”

He went on to call for regulations on big tech firms that “feel they can kind of get away with anything”, but was unsure if this would ever happen. “The forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad,” he said.

Tim Cook, the Apple chief executive also aired his concerns and emphasised that it is important to be “deliberate and thoughtful” in how to approach AI. “We view AI as huge, and we’ll continue weaving it in our products on a very thoughtful basis,” he said.

Geoffrey Hinton, whose research helped lay the foundations for AI has said there is a possibility that people could eventually be controlled or even wiped out by AI.