Bernstein’s stunning forecast: TMS Network’s (TMSN) monumental price surge leaves Solana (SOL) and BNB (BNB) searching for solutions

Bernstein, a traditional finance brokerage firm, has claimed that Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency could be entering into its biggest bull run yet. The company referenced favourable macroeconomic conditions that seem to reinforce Bitcoin’s (BTC) core narrative as an alternative to traditional payment methods.

Altcoins in Web3 look set to benefit as a result, with Solana (SOL), BNB (BNB), and TMS Network (TMSN) all seeing bullish price action in recent months. Could these tokens be prime picks for a bull market portfolio?

Solana (SOL)

Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain network that was designed to improve upon earlier iterations of the technology. It’s a powerful platform that promises ultra-fast transaction speeds and low transaction fees, making it an attractive option for developers seeking both scalability and efficiency.

SOL has a unique consensus mechanism which merges proof-of-stake with proof-of-history. This enables the network to process more than 65,000 transactions per second. Solana also supports smart contracts and decentralised applications using the Rust programming language, allowing developers to create complex applications with ease.

Solana (SOL) suffered after the collapse of FTX, as Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda Research were major backers of the ecosystem. The price of Solana (SOL) fell under $10 after reaching an all-time high of $250. Solana (SOL) is, however, a separate entity from FTX and Alameda Research, and has since risen over 2x to reclaim lost value.

BNB (BNB)

BNB is a cryptocurrency that was created to be used within the Binance ecosystem. Binance (BNB) is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world and the creator of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – a layer-1 blockchain that was forked from Ethereum mainnet.

The Binance (BNB) native token was created to provide discounts to Binance traders and it’s also used to pay transaction fees on BSC. In a sense, Binance (BNB) improves the trading experience on Binance (BNB) by providing significant benefits to its users. Holding the token can help to maximise staking returns and minimise trading costs.

What sets BNB apart from other cryptocurrencies is its practical utility. It is integral to the most-used CEX in Web3 and the most-used Turing complete blockchain. BSC supports over 2000 independent cryptocurrencies, with every single token in the ecosystem relying on Binance (BNB) for user transactions.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a DEX built on Ethereum that offers a comprehensive collection of trading tools for its users. It combines both traditional and digital asset markets, including stocks, forex, and cryptocurrency, in a single decentralised platform.

Users can make use of their cryptocurrency wallet and sign transactions using secure signatures. TMS Network (TMSN) allows traders to retain full custody over their assets, while also taking advantage of advanced trading tools that can usually only be found on centralised platforms.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers an AI-powered strategy builder, on-chain analytics, social trading (including copy trading features), and a low latency trading platform. The TMS Network (TMSN) native token has recently been released in a presale in which over $4 million have already been raised.

Final Thoughts

Solana (SOL) continues its slow recovery after its capitulation towards the end of 2022 while BNB (BNB) continues to progress after holding up well during the crypto winter. However, neither token has been able to outshine TMS Network (TMSN), which has skyrocketed 1700% during its presale stages.

The TMS Network (TMSN) native token looks to be a promising investment opportunity. The platform offers a suite of tools that can’t be found on most decentralised exchanges alongside a smooth user experience, which makes the TMS Network (TMSN) token look undervalued at the current price of $0.085.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido