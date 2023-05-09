Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) whales dive into Tradecurve (TCRV) Pre-sale tipped to reach 50x on Launch

By Guest Writer • 09 May 2023 • 10:27

The crypto market has been buzzing with activity recently, with several coins showing huge growth potential. However, Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH), two of the biggest projects, have been struggling to cross $335 and $2,000 respectively.

Remarkably, it is newer projects like Tradecurve.io, that have shown the potential to experience a massive surge in value. According to experts, the price of Tradecurve could reach 5000% during the ongoing token presale.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is the most popular utility token that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem. Last week, Binance Coin’s (BNB) price surged past $325, following Bitcoin and Ethereum’s trend. The bulls successfully pushed the price beyond $335 and $340 but met with resistance at $345.

Consequently, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) started to decline and dropped below both the $340 and $335 support levels. Also, the bears managed to bring the price of Binance Coin (BNB) below the 50% Fib re-tracement level from $315 to $345.

If Binance Coin (BNB) fails to surpass the $330 resistance level, it may continue to plunge. Meanwhile, the initial support on the downside is located near the trend line or $325 level.

Currently, Binance Coin (BNB) is trading at $325.97. This reflects a decline in price by 1.55% in the last 24 hours, but an increase in price by 2.58% in the past 7 days for Binance Coin (BNB) shows a neutral outlook.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum’s (ETH) price is currently in a positive zone, with support at $1,850. Provided that it remains above the $1,880 support level, Ethereum (ETH) could rally toward $2,000.

The price surge started from the $1,800 support zone and accelerated, allowing Ethereum (ETH) to surpass the $1,850 resistance level, much like Bitcoin. The Ethereum (ETH) price hike was strong enough to even break through the $1,880 resistance level, with a high of around $1,940.

Currently, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is consolidating its gains and trading near the 50% Fib re-tracement level from the recent increase, which spans from the $1,873 swing low to the $1,940 high.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is $1,918.62 today, a 1.83% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 1.25% price decline in the past 7 days.

Why analysts predict Tradecurve (TCRV)will reach 50x by Launch

Tradecurve.io is a hybrid exchange, offering the advantages of both Centralised and Decentralised exchanges on a single platform. This innovative approach to trading is expected to revolutionise the market and shatter previous records for simultaneous users on a single platform.

Tradecurve is a standout even amongst the best exchanges as it allows users to simply deposit cryptocurrencies and begin trading; forex, stocks, derivatives and commodities all without the need for an extensive KYC procedure.

Tradecurve is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers a permission-less exchange that allows for wallet-connected crypto trading, prioritising best in market security. The team has decided to lock the liquidity pool and team tokens for 2 and 3 years, this provide users with assurance and stability throughout the project.

The hybrid exchange will implement the Proof of Reserves (PoR) infrastructure for added transparency while retaining a decentralised protocol, this promotes users to control their own assets and hold their own keys, allowing all users to participate in anonymous trading.

Tradecurve’s native token $TCRV has been fully audited by Cyber Scope, adding an additional layer of security for investors. The platform’s presale is currently underway at a price of $0.01 per token, with only 40% being offered for presale. The project will launch after raising $20 million via presale, with experts believing the token will yield 50x during the presale and 100x by year end.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido