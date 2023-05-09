Blue Flags lost in Costa Blanca

By Glenn Wickman • 09 May 2023 • 8:12

Image by Teulada Moraira Town Hall

THIS year’s Blue Flag awards in Alicante province have brought a couple of surprises.

The Blue Flag is an award given annually since 1987 by several European and international bodies to beaches and harbours that meet a series of environmental conditions and facilities.

The criteria for obtaining the Blue Flag are divided into four main areas, namely the quality of the water, environmental information and education, environmental management and safety, services and facilities.

This year the Marina Alta district lost two historic flags on the Arenal in Javea and Deveses in Denia – but there is a logical explanation for this.

The marine outfall pipe in Javea is currently being repaired and the stretch of Denia coastline is undergoing regeneration work, which explains the loss of the award this year.

The district has claimed 16 Blue Flags for beaches in Javea, Denia, Altea, Benissa, Calpe, Benitachell, Finestrat, Alfaz del Pi, Teulada and Villajoyosa.