Cheerful and presentable team member wanted for private house

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 May 2023 • 11:32

Image - Anna Jurkovska/shutterstock

Do you have a passion for creating memorable experiences and a background in the hospitality industry? We are seeking a cheerful, presentable young individual to join our happy team at a private house that hosts exclusive parties.

This is an excellent opportunity to work in a unique and exciting environment while showcasing your exceptional hospitality skills.

• Provide warm, friendly, and attentive service to the owners on a day-to-day basis.

• Collaborate with the team to ensure seamless event execution and guest satisfaction when the owners host parties.

• Assist with the setup, decoration, and preparation of the event.

• Maintain the cleanliness and organisation of the house during and after events.

• Prior experience in the hotel or hospitality industry is a significant asset.

• A cheerful and positive demeanour, with excellent interpersonal skills.

• A presentable appearance.

• Ability to work well in a team-oriented environment, as well as independently when necessary.

• Flexibility to work weekends, evenings, and holidays.

If you believe you have the right attitude, experience, and enthusiasm to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you!

Please submit your CV and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the perfect fit for this position. We look forward to reviewing your application!

Email auctionzeroltd@gmail.com Or call 699 873 730