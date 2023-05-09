By Betty Henderson • 09 May 2023 • 10:00

The talented 11-year-old and her brand new book shop. Photo credit: Churchill Books (via Instagram)

MARBELLA’S newest bookshop has thrown open its doors, thanks to the enterprising spirit of an exceptional 11-year-old.

Johanna Jonsson, a student at Swans International School and a self-proclaimed bookworm, opened her own bookshop, Churchill Books in Centro Plaza, Nueva Andalucia, at the end of April.

The opening, back on Saturday, April 22 attracted over 100 attendees, including Johanna’s supportive family and friends. Johanna’s vision was to create a haven for young readers between the ages of 8 and 18, offering a diverse selection of gripping mysteries, suspenseful tales, and timeless classics from literary giants like Tolstoy and Kafka.

But it is Johanna’s own personal favourite author, Stephen King who takes the central spot in the shop with several shelves dedicated to horror tales.

Speaking of the opening night, Johanna explained, “We sold a lot of Stephen King. If you love reading, you’ll love Stephen King, his writing is suitable for every age. It was also interesting to see the wide variety in people’s interests. I got some requests for books that we do not have and that I have never heard of but that I now have ordered”.

On the night, Johanna was delighted with the amount of interest and support, “I was very happy to see my friends coming and bringing both younger and older siblings as well as parents, and in some cases even grandparents”.

She also shared plans to expand with a feelg0od book section in the future, despite the shop’s current focus on horror and mystery books.

Despite her young age, the whirlwind entrepreneur has already travelled the globe, having been born to a Brazilian mother and Swedish father in the United States before settling in Marbella.

During her travels, she always sought out local bookshops, with London’s Daunt Books in Marylebone topping her list of favourites. But instead of merely being a customer, Johanna chose to transform her passion for reading into a venture, becoming one of Marbella’s youngest entrepreneurs.

The store’s name, Churchill Books, pays homage to the black cat in King’s “Pet Sematary” and also pays tribute to Johanna’s time in New York, where she frequently passed a specialist shop devoted to Winston Churchill.

To learn more about the captivating world of Churchill Books, visitors can check out the book shop’s Instagram, website, or explore the book shop itself located at Centro Plaza Sotano 2B, 29660 Marbella