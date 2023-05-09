By Julia Cameron • 09 May 2023 • 12:48

Man caught driving without a licence for 50 years. Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

Officers from Derbyshire police pulled a car over on Saturday, May 8.

The driver had committed several offences but when police asked to see the 69-year-old’s driving licence he admitted he had never passed his test.

But he obviously had a conscience because he made sure the car was insured by tricking the insurance companies into thinking he had a licence. According to one insurance company he had even made a claim after an accident.

A statement from Derby police on Twitter said: “The driver of this vehicle has never passed a test despite being 69 years of age and having been driving for over 50 years.”

“He has systematically provided details to insurance companies indicating that he had a licence but the flaw in his dastardly plan was bragging.”

“His long reign came to an abrupt end once we found out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for numerous offences.”

Twitter users were quick to react.

A Twitter user called Steve said “It’s not a good look for the system, he’s managed to carry out his entire life without getting caught before, even in today’s ANPR world he’s evaded the system for years. Sadly, this one may encourage other chancers as odds of being caught are low.”

But user Joe said: “Probably a far better driver than many road users. He’s avoided the police for 50 years…the UK would benefit from having more drivers like this on the road!”