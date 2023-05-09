Waving the flag for Mallorca

By Glenn Wickman • 09 May 2023 • 8:24

Image by Teulada Moraira Town Hall

THIS year’s Blue Flag awards were awarded last week.

The Blue Flag is an award given annually since 1987 by several European and international bodies to beaches and marinas that meet a series of environmental conditions and facilities.

The criteria for obtaining the Blue Flag are divided into four main areas, namely the quality of the water, environmental information and education, environmental management and safety, services and facilities.

Mallorca has obtained 21 awards this year for beaches in Felanitx, Muro, Palma, Pollença, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Santa Margalida, Santanyi, Ses Salines and Son Servera.

Regarding marinas, Mallorca obtained 10 awards for Port de Mallorca, Palma Yacht Club, Port d’Andratx Sailing School, Porto Cristo Yacht Club and S’Arenal Yacht Club, among others.