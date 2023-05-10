BREAKING: Car fire setting trees alight in El Higueron, Malaga

By David Laycork • 10 May 2023 • 17:33
Car fire setting trees alight in El Higueron, Malaga
A car has burst into flames just now near El Higueron, close to the Mijas turn-off of the AP-7, May 10.
The fire, which took place between the Mijas and Fuengirola turn-offs of the AP-7 was photographed by a passing motorist. It has caused surrounding trees to catch fire and a long tailback between the two junctions in the direction of Fuengirola.
Photos of the incident can be seen here.
We aim to keep you posted on news of the incident as it comes in.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs recorded music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
