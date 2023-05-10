BREAKING: Car fire setting trees alight in El Higueron, Malaga

BREAKING: Houses evacuated as major incident declared after flash floods hit parts of UK  Close
By David Laycork • 10 May 2023 • 17:33

Car fire setting trees alight in El Higueron, Malaga

A car has burst into flames just now near El Higueron, close to the Mijas turn-off of the AP-7, May 10. 

The fire, which took place between the Mijas and Fuengirola turn-offs of the AP-7 was photographed by a passing motorist. It has caused surrounding trees to catch fire and a long tailback between the two junctions in the direction of Fuengirola.

Photos of the incident can be seen here.

Credit: Steven Eusden/ Euro Weekly News

We aim to keep you posted on news of the incident as it comes in.

