By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 12:19
BREAKING: Three-year-old girl dies in Spain after falling from sixth-floor balcony
Officials in Spain said a girl has died after falling from the sixth floor of a building located in the Alicante town of Torrevieja.
A three-year-old girl has died in an accident after falling from a sixth floor of a building in Torrevieja, Alicante.
According to the Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU), cited by TeleMadrid on Wednesday, May 10, the authorities were informed when the girl was found near a pool, after falling from a balcony.
A unit from SAMU and another from SVB were rushed to the scene of the incident and the paramedics tried to stabilise her before she was transferred to the Torrevieja Hospital.
But shortly after, the girl reportedly died when she arrived at the hospital.
Officers from the Guardia Civil, who were also rushed to the scene, said that at the time of the accident, the victim, her mother, and another child were in the house.
Investigations have been started by the police after the girl´s body was found on the evening of Tuesday, May 9.
Initial reports suggest that the girl went out on the balcony, while her mother was attending to another child, and then climbed over the railing, from where she fell.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
