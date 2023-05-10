By Betty Henderson • 10 May 2023 • 15:00

Authorities announce the certification. Photo credit: Tenencia de Alcaldia de Torre del Mar (via Facebook)

TORRE del Mar proudly received the prestigious ‘Q’ for Quality Certification for its remarkable Cultural Centre building, formerly known as the Nuestra Señora del Carmen Antigua Azucarera Sugar Factory on Friday, May 5.

This remarkable achievement comes as a result of the dedicated efforts by the local tourism officials and the local council to attain the coveted award showing the destination’s quality for visitors.

Jesús Pérez Atencia, the local Deputy Mayor, announced the news emphasising that Torre del Mar has been working tirelessly to elevate their status as a tourist destination. The goal is to provide top-notch services, attract more tourists seeking quality cultural expeirences, and enhance staff training.

Thanks to the hard work of the Sugar Factory’s staff and the expert guidance of local consultants, the quality certification audit was a resounding success. Not a single non-compliance with standards was found, making this achievement even more impressive.

Now, the city eagerly awaits official certification from OCA GLOBAL, the certifying company, and the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE). This milestone aligns with Torre del Mar’s strategic plan for sustainable tourism, aiming to become a more innovative and competitive destination.

The town’s tourism development plan has has already brought about significant improvements is quality for tourists, including better management of art exhibitions, enhanced museum resources, improved visitor experiences, and the hosting of several cultural events.

Once a bustling sugar processing facility, the Sugar Factory in Torre del Mar has undergone a magnificent transformation, emerging as a captivating Cultural Centre. This architectural gem, steeped in history and industrial heritage, now pulsates with artistic energy and cultural splendor.

With the Cultural Centre’s elevated services and a vibrant lineup of exhibitions and events, Torre del Mar solidifies its status as a must-visit location for art and culture enthusiasts.

The ‘Q’ for Quality Certification is a prestigious recognition awarded to businesses and establishments in the hospitality industry that meet strict criteria and demonstrate excellence in their products, services, and overall customer experience.