Arsenal face competition from PSG for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby

By Chris King • 11 May 2023 • 15:59

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Premier League club Arsenal are said to be very interested in securing the services of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby next season.

The £65 million-rated Frenchman is currently enjoying a brilliant spell in the Bundesliga after joining the German club from PSG in 2019 for a relatively low fee of £13 million.

So far this season the 23-year-old has bagged 14 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions. He has also chipped in with 11 assists along the way.

Leverkusen’s Spanish coach Xavi Alonso will be hoping that his star player can inspire the side to victory this evening, Thursday, May 11, over Jose Mourinho’s Roma. The two clubs are competing in the Europa League semi-final first-leg.

According to the Evening Standard, Mikel Arteta could face stiff competition from Diaby’s former club who are rumoured to want to take him back to Paris.

With Lionel Messi allegedly departing Le Parc des Princes at the end of the season and massive doubt surrounding the future of Neymar, the Ligue 1 giants will inevitably be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer.

Diaby has helped Bayer Leverkusen to a respectable sixth spot currently in the competitive German league. His contract is up in the summer of 2025 so if they want to cash in on him then now is the moment.

The player’s present market value is said to be almost five times what Leverkusen paid for him so they stand to make a huge profit should he leave this summer.

Arsenal are on course for a definite return to the Champions League next season so Mikel Arteta will want to reinforce his squad. He made an attempt to sign Diaby during the last transfer window but was knocked back by the Germans.

Arteta’s men have not struggled in the league this season, topped by only Manchester City in terms of the number of goals scored.