By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 16:09

British woman burned alive after MAJOR fire inside caravan Image: Christian DK Shutterstock.com

Officials in Turkey said a 54-year-old British woman has been killed after she was trapped inside a caravan while it caught on fire.

A British woman has died in Turkey after a fire started inside a caravan while she was trapped with her boyfriend.

According to the Mirror on Thursday, May 11, the incident happened in the Turkish port city of Bodrum, resulting in the death of 54-year-old Hayley Louise Pearce, who was staying in the caravan, along with her boyfriend.

The couple was reportedly asleep and woke up as the fire started, but were unable to get out of the door.

Officials in Turkey said Pearce died, while she was trapped, but her boyfriend, a Turkish national, managed to escape and was also burned.

Her body was then recovered after the firefighters arrived on the scene and was later taken for an autopsy.

Local reports suggest that the fire could have started due to an electric heater.

Police said investigations are ongoing in the case.