By Imran Khan • 11 May 2023 • 16:09
British woman burned alive after MAJOR fire inside caravan
Image: Christian DK Shutterstock.com
Officials in Turkey said a 54-year-old British woman has been killed after she was trapped inside a caravan while it caught on fire.
A British woman has died in Turkey after a fire started inside a caravan while she was trapped with her boyfriend.
According to the Mirror on Thursday, May 11, the incident happened in the Turkish port city of Bodrum, resulting in the death of 54-year-old Hayley Louise Pearce, who was staying in the caravan, along with her boyfriend.
The couple was reportedly asleep and woke up as the fire started, but were unable to get out of the door.
Officials in Turkey said Pearce died, while she was trapped, but her boyfriend, a Turkish national, managed to escape and was also burned.
Her body was then recovered after the firefighters arrived on the scene and was later taken for an autopsy.
Local reports suggest that the fire could have started due to an electric heater.
Police said investigations are ongoing in the case.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.