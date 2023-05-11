Road Test by Mark Slack: Audi e-tron GT Quattro – simply stunning!

By Mark Slack • 11 May 2023 • 10:36

Image - Audi

It seems that manufacturers think EVs need to look quirky and left field, you expect combustion engine cars redesigned for all electric power to look essentially the same but all new EVs seem to be distinctly avant-garde. However, some have taken a different route with their EVs. Take a bow, Audi!

The e-tron GT is a stunning head-turner that attracted nothing but positive comments and admiration from all who saw my car. It’s not surprising given the swooping lines, purposefully wide stance and sleek profile. Although styling is very subjective I think few would disagree that it’s a darned good-looking car from every angle.

There are just two models, the GT Quattro and RS GT with five trim levels and prices starting from a not inconsiderable €97,649/£85,185, with the higher performance RS version from €133,185/£116,185. As with any EV, it’s all about range and the GT has an official maximum of 487km/303 miles on a single charge with a 50kw charger taking 1 hour 30 minutes from 10 to 80% or just 23 minutes if you can locate a 150kw charger.

In reality, depending upon your driving style and how much considerable performance you use, the real-world range is somewhere in the order of 270 miles. Ranges have improved, and will doubtless continue to improve, but then they need to get better with the lamentable public charging network. One can’t help sympathising with car makers!

As with all Audis, there’s a feeling of solidity and quality with an interior that is pleasingly free from much of the touchscreen mania that seems to afflict many interiors these days. There’s an enviable standard equipment list too, but the optional extras can raise the list price to lofty heights.

It also feels special from its sweeping curves to its Alcantara-clad interior. However, those sweeping lines do have the effect of making the interior feel somewhat compact given the e-tron’s exterior dimensions. You do slide rather than climb into the car.

On the road, the e-tron doesn’t disappoint with blistering acceleration and handling to match. There’s a synthesised sound that offers a suitably aural background for such sporting looks and despite its considerable size, the GT is remarkably nimble and enjoyable on cross-country drives. It’s also a distinguished cruiser on A roads and motorways.

If you’re looking for style and class in EV form, and you have the financial wherewithal, then the e-tron GT is definitely your kind of car.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Audi e-tron GT quattro

Audi e-tron GT quattro Engine: 93 kWh battery – 530 PS – 11kw on-board charger

93 kWh battery – 530 PS – 11kw on-board charger Gears: 2-speed automatic

2-speed automatic Price: €97,649/£85,185

€97,649/£85,185 Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 4.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 245 kph (152 mph).

0-100 kph (62 mph) 4.1 seconds/Maximum Speed 245 kph (152 mph). Range: 303 miles on a single charge

303 miles on a single charge Charging: 50kw DC charger from 10 per cent to 80 per cent = 1 hour 30 minutes/150kw DC charger from 10 to 80 per cent = 23 minutes/Home wallbox 7kw AC charger from 10 per cent to 80 per cent = 14 hours

50kw DC charger from 10 per cent to 80 per cent = 1 hour 30 minutes/150kw DC charger from 10 to 80 per cent = 23 minutes/Home wallbox 7kw AC charger from 10 per cent to 80 per cent = 14 hours Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets