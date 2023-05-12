British actor tipped to be new James Bond

By John Ensor • 12 May 2023 • 22:56
2-1 Favourite Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Credit: Gabbo T/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
Since the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond there has been much speculation as to who will take over the famous role, but it seems a frontrunner has now emerged.
A leading bookmaker has announced that 32-year-old British actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is their hot tip, following a sudden surge in bets they have just taken, according to The Sun, May 12.
Since yesterday Coral has noted a scramble to place bets on the High Wycombe-born actor to become the new 007.
In fact, the odds of Taylor-Johnson becoming Bond are now 2-1, following a successful screen test at Pinewood in front of Barbara Broccoli, head of the James Bond franchise.
Many other well-known names have been associated with the vacant 007 seat including, Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden who all at one time have been lined up to replace five-time Bond star Daniel Craig, who has just turned 55.
Aaron’s previous roles have included TV roles in Casualty and The Bill and film roles such as the lead character in Kick-Ass. He subsequently appeared in a host of Marvel films.
And recently after hitting the gym, he also become the new star of Calvin Klein’s underwear promotion earlier this year.
At 32, the actor is well placed to take on the role of Bond, with 007 chief Barbara Broccoli previously indicating that she would like the next Bond to play the character for 15 years.
The final word goes to the spokesperson for Coral said, ‘It’s clear that punters have made their minds up over who they think should replace Daniel Craig.’
