Jeremy Clarkson hints at Grand Tour return

By Julia Cameron • 12 May 2023 • 8:45

The Grand Tour team. Credit: Phil Guest from Bournemouth, U/CC BY-SA 2.0

Jeremy Clarkson hinted about the return of the Grand Tour by posting a picture of himself, Richard Hammond and James May sailing around Mauritania.

Although he didn’t let on whether or not the picture was from the show fans were quick to take the hint.

Comments asked when the series would begin and begged Clarkson to say more.

The trio were last seen in the Prime Video series A Scandi Flick. This programme shows them driving around frozen racetracks and ski slopes in Norway and on the Russian border. During the last episode, James May crashed his car and broke a rib.

The three men used to present the BBC programme Top Gear until 2015 when Jeremy Clarkson was suspended for hitting one of the show’s producers. At the time James May and Richard Hammond said they would not continue the show without him and so it was suspended.

The BBC then rebooted the show with Matt LeBlanc and Freddie Flintoff, who was unfortunately badly hurt in a crash during filming.

Clarkson, May and Hammond went on to star in the Prime Video series The Grand Tour which was first shown in 2016. It received good reviews from critics and is viewed in more than 195 countries and territories.