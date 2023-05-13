Sounds batty but scientists believe bats could help prevent human ageing

By Linda Hall • 13 May 2023 • 13:44
BATS: Possess a protein that could help to prolong human lives
Photo credit: Pixabay/Paislie
BATS rarely get a good press but scientists believe that they hold a secret that could slow down human ageing.
As they live for approximately 20 years and are impervious to diseases like Ebola and – ironically – Covid, which can be fatal for humans, Duke-NUS Medical School (Singapore) have studied these flying mammals to discover the key to their resistance to disease.
The researchers found that they possess an altered version of the “bat ASC2” protein which halts their inflammatory response and provides them with their resilience to viral infections.
Mice which had been genetically engineered to carry the protein have produced “promising results” in experiments, the Singapore scientists said.
Their findings, they hope, could one day save millions of lives, helping to combat heart conditions, arthritis and Covid, amongst other conditions.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.