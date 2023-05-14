By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 16:07
BREAKING: Flights diverted from Gatwick Airport
Image: DragunovPlane Shutterstock.com
Planes are being diverted from Gatwick Airport after reports of drones in the airspace
Flight scheduled to land at Gatwick Airport have been diverted after reports of drones being flown in the airspace.
According to the Metro on Sunday, May 14, all the runways at the airport have been closed.
Reports also state that departures and arrivals have been cancelled, and flights are being diverted to other airports.
One of the easyJet flights scheduled to land in Gatwick also has reportedly been sent to Stansted.
This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.
