Historic meeting between Pope Francis and President Zelensky Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Flights diverted from Gatwick Airport 

By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 16:07

BREAKING: Flights diverted from Gatwick Airport  Image: DragunovPlane Shutterstock.com

Planes are being diverted from Gatwick Airport after reports of drones in the airspace  

Flight scheduled to land at Gatwick Airport have been diverted after reports of drones being flown in the airspace.  

According to the Metro on Sunday, May 14, all the runways at the airport have been closed.  

Reports also state that departures and arrivals have been cancelled, and flights are being diverted to other airports.  

One of the easyJet flights scheduled to land in Gatwick also has reportedly been sent to Stansted.  

This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly. 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Imran Khan

A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading