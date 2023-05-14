By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 22:22
BREAKING: Ryanair flight to UK makes emergency landing after technical problems
Image: Rebius Shutterstock.com
A Ryanair flight to the UK was forced to make an emergency landing in Algarve, Portugal, after facing technical problems mid-flight.
A Ryanair plane made an emergency landing after it suffered from a malfunction while flying from Faro in Portugal to the UK.
According to local reports cited by 20Minutes on Sunday, May 14, the aircraft, which had taken off from Faro, the capital of Portugal’s Algarve region, was forced to return to the same airport after an hour and a half in the air.
About 200 passengers were on the flight that was scheduled to land in Birmingham but eventually landed safely at the airport in Portugal.
Local sources suggest that the cause of the alert was due to a problem with the ‘flaps’, which are the extensions of the wings.
After the plane landed, the passengers were transferred to another plane and continued their journey to Birmingham, where they were due to land today at 1. 34 pm.
Following the incident, the aircraft reportedly remained at Faro Airport for repairs.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.