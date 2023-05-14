By Imran Khan • 14 May 2023 • 22:22

BREAKING: Ryanair flight to UK makes emergency landing after technical problems Image: Rebius Shutterstock.com

A Ryanair flight to the UK was forced to make an emergency landing in Algarve, Portugal, after facing technical problems mid-flight.

According to local reports cited by 20Minutes on Sunday, May 14, the aircraft, which had taken off from Faro, the capital of Portugal’s Algarve region, was forced to return to the same airport after an hour and a half in the air.

About 200 passengers were on the flight that was scheduled to land in Birmingham but eventually landed safely at the airport in Portugal.

Local sources suggest that the cause of the alert was due to a problem with the ‘flaps’, which are the extensions of the wings.

After the plane landed, the passengers were transferred to another plane and continued their journey to Birmingham, where they were due to land today at 1. 34 pm.

Following the incident, the aircraft reportedly remained at Faro Airport for repairs.